Several Interior athletes have been recognized with Premier's Awards for indigenous Youth Excellence in Sports

Photo: Contributed Tuja Dreyer

A number of Indigenous youth from across the south and central Interior have been recognized for their athletic prowess.

Six athletes were honoured with regional 2020 Premier's Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sports.

The honourees include:

Tuja Dreyer, 13, Judo, Swimming and Wrestling, Kelowna, Ross River Dena Council

Darian Williams, 17, Archery, Vernon, Splatsin First Nation

James Hamming, 20, Snowboard Cross Racing, Kamloops, Splatsin First Nation

Clinton Kaboni, 18, Field Lacrosse and Cross-Country, Merritt, Nipissing First Nation

Isaac Bedford, 16, Archery, 150 Mile House, Métis Nation BC

Daine Dubois, 21, Hockey, Williams Lake, Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association

The awards recognize athletes under the age of 25 who compete in performance sport while also demonstrating a commitment to their education, culture and promoting healthy and active lifestyles.

“I’m so proud of your accomplishments both on the field and in your community. Your outstanding achievements are a source of pride, especially for your family, coaches, and everyone who has supported and encouraged you along the way," said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

"This, to me, is reconciliation in action. More than ever in these challenging times, we need young people like you to give us hope. Keep following your dreams and reaching for the stars.”