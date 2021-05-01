A Lake Country family has a month to find a place to live

Photo: file photo Fire that destroyed the Samms' family home in November of last year.

It's been a rough few months to say the least for the Samms' family.

The Lake Country family has been forced to move from house to house after their home was destroyed by fire in early November of last year.

Now Nate, his wife and two kids, age eight and 11 have 30 days to find a roof over their head or...

"Don't know," Nate Samms told Castanet News when asked about a Plan B.

"My wife has talked about moving to Salmon Arm where her mom and her sister are, but our kids have lost enough as it is. To take them away from their friends right now, I think it would just be too much."

Since the fire, Samms says everyone has been great, both the community in general and the hockey community, which they are a big part of.

He says a family on his son's hockey team is a part owner of Ex Nihilo Winery, and they put his family up in a staff house for a few months. They found another temporary condo to rent, but now have until the end of May to find something else.

"There's not much out there," he said, "and we need to stay in Lake Country."

"My son has ADHD and has a really good support system in school. And, my wife doesn't drive so we need to be here for her job."

Samms says he's looking to either buy, or rent, preferably something with three bedrooms.

But, he's not looking for a handout or charity. They have a budget of about $2,100 to $2,400 to rent and in the $400,000 range to purchase.

"We are looking to get into a townhouse, something that is cheaper.

"We looked at one the other day, and got outbid by almost $50,000."

The cost of both renting, and buying has skyrocketed during the pandemic. In Kelowna proper, the average price of a home is nearly $700,000, while rents for one and two bedroom units has jumped to between $1,200 and $1,700 a month.

Houses are also moving quickly and, in many cases, are selling for above the asking price.

And, the place they are renting now gets rented out by the week in the summer.

"We are a big part of this community, and we don't want to leave," said Samms.

"If it was just me and my wife, I'd sleep in my car, I don't care. Whatever it takes. But, with the kids, I can't."

"Maybe somebody will read this and have a suite, or someone who wasn't thinking about renting something out."

If you know of a home, rental or for purchase, contact Castanet, [email protected], and we'll put the Samms in touch with you.