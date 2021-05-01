The best photos of spring submitted in the past month

Spring is in full swing in the Thompson-Okanagan with the arrival of May.

April saw the last gasp of winter, before temperatures rose and the sun shined for what was one of the driest months on record.

Orchards are blooming, golfers are teeing off and boats are entering the lakes.

These photos are ten of the best from Castanet readers submitted last month that capture the change of the season. We have some incredible amateur photographers in the region.

Submit your photos to [email protected], or browse all our reader galleries here.