An unusual sight brought traffic to a halt momentarily Friday morning

Photo: Jaden McNulty

Canada is famous for its wildlife - in fact, all kinds of creatures can be found in rural, and urban settings.

And, while the majestic castor canadensis is our national symbol and can be found just about everywhere, it's unusual to find them wandering the streets of Kelowna.

Castor canadensis, by the way, is more commonly known as the beaver, and this one caught the attention of Jaden McNulty as he was making his way to work Friday morning.

It was about 7 a.m. when he came across the furry critter making its way along Lakeshore Road at Lanfranco.

"I was coming from Tim Hortons and wondering what was going on," he told Castanet News.

"There were cars waiting to turn right, but no one was going. Turns out to be a beaver.

"He was sitting there for a little bit, then when a few cars in front of me went and I got there, he started using the crosswalk."

That's right, typical Canadian, hold up traffic then politely move along inside the crosswalk.

The sight obviously also caught the attention of a dog in one of the vehicles in the picture.

It's unclear whether the beaver was able to get to his dam building job on time.