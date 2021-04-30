District of Lake Country warns residents after a cougar was spotted above Woodsdale Road

Photo: Facebook

A warning to people in the Woodsdale Road area of Lake Country.

Beware of a cougar in the vicinity.

The District of Lake Country issued the warning on its Facebook page Friday afternoon of a cougar sighting in the hills above Woodsdale Packing House Park on Woodsdale Road.

"We share our natural surroundings with cougars who have large territories. Please be aware of your surroundings," the post stated.

"If you encounter a cougar, keep calm. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar.

"Pick up children and small pets immediately. Never run or turn your back- sudden movements may provoke an attack."