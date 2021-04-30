Rush hour traffic snarled Friday following two-vehicle collision on

Photo: Contributed

Friday's rush hour was slowed near downtown Kelowna after a two-vehicle collision at Harvey Ave. and Ellis St. just before 4 p.m.

The northbound turning lane of Harvey Ave. was blocked after a two-vehicle collision left a pick-up truck in the turning lane onto Ellis St. and a grey four-door sedan crashed into a light post.

Emergency crews are on scene, including BC Ambulance Service.

The driver of the grey sedan was still in the vehicle at the time the photograph was taken the other driver was out of the vehicle and remained at the scene.

No word on the severity of any injuries.

Northbound traffic on Harvey Ave. is still moving.