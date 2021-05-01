173394
Kelowna  

COVID-19 vaccine expected for all Interior teachers by mid-May

While COVID-19 vaccines are now being offered to teachers in the Central Okanagan, those elsewhere in the Interior shouldn't have to wait much longer to get vaccinated as well.

On Thursday, School District 23 announced that vaccination clinics are being set up across the district, with staff under 30 receiving the Pfizer vaccine and those 30 and over receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

District board chair Moyra Baxter said they had been lobbying Interior Health for several weeks, as they saw teachers in the Lower Mainland begin to get vaccinated.

“We looked at the the places where the highest rates of infection were in the communities, but also the highest rates of infection within schools and events happening in schools, so we decided to do the Central Okanagan,” IH chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said Friday.

But Dr. de Villiers said the rest of the teachers across the Interior should be offered a vaccine shortly.

“Definitely the other school boards are all going to be reached out to as well within the next few weeks, and we will be able to get vaccine in to all the educators at that point,” he said.

“So a little bit of patience, but another few weeks and we should be able to get to get to everybody.”

While the worker rollout of the vaccines in B.C. were delayed last month due to vaccine supply issues, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that vaccinations of firefighters, police officers child care and school staff will be ramping up over the next few weeks, alongside the age-based rollout.

“A good proportion of each of those groups has been done, we started with people in Surrey for example, in those three categories and moved around the province,” Dr. Henry said. “We expect to have those groups completed in the next three weeks, so by the middle of May, that's the goal.”

Additionally, she said that if vaccine supply continues as expected, every adult in B.C. should be offered a vaccine by mid-June.

