Mission Creek Greenway underpass closed as spring brings rising water levels

Photo: Google Street View

Seasonal rising water has forced the closure of the pedestrian underpass on Gordon Drive along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan are asking pedestrians and cyclists to respect any barricades and closure signs posted at these locations as they will remain closed until the water recedes.

"Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Gordon Drive when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed," states a news release from the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Regional Parks staff are continuing to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

The release also reminds people that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and people, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

The RDCO also wants to remind boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches to watch for floating debris that may enter the lake as a result of the runoff.