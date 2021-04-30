'Significant increase' of suspicious fires in Kelowna this year

Photo: Contributed A suspicious fire on Belaire Ave. in Kelowna in January.

Police and fire investigators are looking into a spike in human-caused fires in Kelowna.

The RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department have seen a “significant increase” this year in fires in dumpsters around local businesses and along the rail trail. Investigators say “a number” of the fires are suspicious.

“A preliminary examination of the scene suggests that the fires were human caused and are currently under investigation,” states Cpl. Jessica Coutney, fire investigator with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our investigators continue to work very closely with the Kelowna Fire Department, as specially trained fire investigators perform full examinations of the fire scenes and collect physical evidence to determine the cause of the fires.”

Business owners are being urged to follow bylaws regarding dumpsters, refuse and recycling containers to prevent accidental and non-accidental fires.

If you have witnessed suspicious activity regarding the incidents and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist our investigators, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.