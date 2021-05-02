Grant funds locally made meals for families in Central Okanagan

Photo: Contributed (left to right) Lisa Marsh, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, and Nicole Hoodicoff and Melissa Hunt, Childhood Connections

Childhood Connections Okanagan Family & Childcare Society has received $50,000 to help provide locally made meals for needy Okanagan families.

The Nourish Families Initiative is designed to reach vulnerable families socially isolated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program received the grant money from the federal government through the Good Food Access Grant.

“For the past 27 years, our Early Years Table has been meeting regularly to advocate for children and families, and one of the objectives of the Table is to share resources, so this was a great opportunity to spread this funding around to other agencies to help their families out with food security and other resources,” says Melissa Hunt, executive director of Childhood Connections.

The five agencies that will be supported with this funding besides Childhood Connections are: The Bridge Youth & Families Services, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, Westbank First Nation, KCR Community Resources – The Central Okanagan Family Hub, and Metis Community Services.

“And this means by Childhood Connections sharing the grant funding, by bringing on more community partners, they’ll be able to reach more families that we naturally connect with,” says Lisa Marsh, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society aboriginal infant development consultant

The funding will help to provide 223 families and 404 children with a visit from a community support worker who will bring a locally made meal from Relvas, Kelly O’Bryan’s West Kelowna, CrAsian and Little Hobo, for the next three months.

The Nourish Families Initiative program is funded in part by meals purchased by community members. For every meal purchased by a community member, another meal is generated for a family-in-need.