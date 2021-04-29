Kelowna flight included on Thursday's COVID-19 exposure list

Photo: Contributed
Another day, another batch of coronavirus-infected flights announced by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
One of those flights was a Kelowna to Vancouver route on April 20.
There are currently over 30 domestic flights and 16 international flights with active COVID-19 exposure alerts posted to the CDC’s website.
The new flights announced Thursday are below. Anyone on the flights should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
- April 18: WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto
- April 20: Air Canada 116, Vancouver to Toronto
- April 20: Air Canada/Jazz 8413, Kelowna to Vancouver
- April 26, Air Canada 127, Toronto to Vancouver
- April 27, Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver
- April 27, Air Canada 225, Calgary to Vancouver
- April 27, Air Canada/Jazz 8261, Vancouver to Nanaimo