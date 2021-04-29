Kelowna flight included on Thursday's COVID-19 exposure list

Photo: Contributed

Another day, another batch of coronavirus-infected flights announced by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

One of those flights was a Kelowna to Vancouver route on April 20.

There are currently over 30 domestic flights and 16 international flights with active COVID-19 exposure alerts posted to the CDC’s website.

The new flights announced Thursday are below. Anyone on the flights should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.