Kelowna  

Kelowna flight included on Thursday's COVID-19 exposure list

Local flight on virus list

Another day, another batch of coronavirus-infected flights announced by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

One of those flights was a Kelowna to Vancouver route on April 20.

There are currently over 30 domestic flights and 16 international flights with active COVID-19 exposure alerts posted to the CDC’s website.

The new flights announced Thursday are below. Anyone on the flights should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

  • April 18: WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto
  • April 20: Air Canada 116, Vancouver to Toronto
  • April 20: Air Canada/Jazz 8413, Kelowna to Vancouver
  • April 26, Air Canada 127, Toronto to Vancouver
  • April 27, Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver
  • April 27, Air Canada 225, Calgary to Vancouver
  • April 27, Air Canada/Jazz 8261, Vancouver to Nanaimo

