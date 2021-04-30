Tolko tangled in environmental regulations at old mill site in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre The old Tolko mill site in Kelowna

Tolko has gotten itself tangled in provincial environmental regulations as it nears the end of the demolition of its mill in Kelowna.

When the company started demolition of the mill in February 2020, it was given a year to complete a detailed environmental assessment of the site. In December 2020, the company requested an extension to that standard one year deadline.

“The Kelowna site is large, it’s complex and has this long history of industrial activity and we wanted to take our time to make sure that it gets done right,” said Tolko spokesman Chris Downey, adding it is “not out of the ordinary” for extensions to be granted for large projects like this one.

On March 24, the provincial government issued a letter to Tolko rejecting the request for an extension and informed them that they were “out of compliance with the Environmental Management Act.”

Downey said he believes they were rejected due to a staffing change within the ministry that resulted in a decision maker lacking context of the file.

Tolko has now submitted more information to the ministry, with Downey calling the non-compliance situation “a paperwork issue, essentially.”

He said the first two phases of environmental assessment of the site — searching for things like soil contamination — have found nothing high risk. The idea that there is some sort of environmental albatross looming at the site is “just not the case," he added.

Downey couldn’t say when the detailed environmental assessment and overarching demolition project, which are closely linked, would be complete.

“The project team is still deciding how many of the buildings to take down, I think at this point it is something that — there still may be some buildings left standing. They haven’t decided on a final purpose for the land yet,” he said.

The Ministry of Environment says it is also working through the complicated process with Tolko, but are waiting on more information from the company.

“Tolko has not at this point submitted information based on a more complete investigation to ensure environmental and human health needs are addressed,” the ministry said in a statement.

With speculation rampant about the future of the prime piece of real estate, Downey said they will let people know what their plans as soon as they are finalized.

“We understand that there is a lot of interest in the site, and we definitely appreciate that and will be sharing once we have some more information from the project team on what is ultimately going to happen.”