Now 17 COVID-19 cases at Spring Valley outbreak

The number of COVID-19 cases at a Kelowna long-term care home has risen drastically since an outbreak was first declared Wednesday, but Interior Health says the majority of cases are asymptomatic.

The outbreak at the Spring Valley Care Centre, off Ziprick Road in Rutland, was declared Wednesday after one resident and one staff member tested positive. But as of Thursday, 15 residents and two staff members have now tested positive for the virus.

“Asymptomatic testing has been underway since Monday which has contributed to identifying these additional cases,” Interior Health said in a statement. “The majority of cases are asymptomatic or mild.”

The Spring Valley outbreak is one of three active outbreaks in seniors homes in Kelowna, and one of four in the Okanagan.

There remains 26 residents and three staff who've tested positive at Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre, where two people have died, while 24 residents and two staff have tested positive at Kelowna's Sandalwood Retirement Resort. One person has died in connection to the Sandalwood outbreak.

Additionally, one resident and one staff member have tested positive at the Orchard Haven care home in Keremeos.

Last week, Interior Health's chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said the COVID-19 vaccine has been working at the Sandalwood outbreak, where the majority of cases have been asymptomatic.

Residents and staff of B.C. long-term care homes and assisted living facilities were first in line for the COVID-19 in late 2020 and early 2021.