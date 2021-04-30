Kelowna man searches for woman who helped him out of traffic jam

Photo: Aysa Wall

A Kelowna man is looking for the good Samaritan that helped him out of a jam.

Aysa Wall was driving with his two young children when he ran into engine trouble near the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Spall Rd. during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

"My truck just died and wouldn't start," he said, explaining his gas gauge showed he had a half a tank.

"I started to freak out because people were honking and getting quite angry because it was rush hour."

So when a lady pulled up he was expecting the worst, instead of making things worse she offered to help.

"I was taken aback. She was so nice in the midst of all that traffic."

Good thing she did, because Wall needed the help. He figured he was out of gas but didn't want to leave his two children alone in the vehicle.

It turns out he didn't have to. The good Samaritan went to a nearby gas station bought a jerry can and filled it with gas.

"She put gas in my truck and refused payment. I didn't even get her name."

Wall who works at Byron Bay Heating and Plumbing, says "she came up and fixed the whole situation," he offered her his card and suggested he would help her in any way he could but she refused, saying only, "this is what good people do."

Wall says he just wants everyone to know that there are still good people in the world even when we are going through trying times with a great deal of negativity in the world.

"Thanks so much. Thank you for being a good person and encouraging me to continue being a good person also."