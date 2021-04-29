Central Okanagan School District feeling challenges of 2021-22 budget

Photo: Castanet/file

There won't be a shortfall, but the Central Okanagan School District's board is feeling the challenge of what has been described as a "status quo," budget for the upcoming school year.

The board approved 2021-2022 budget recommendations presented laid out by Supt. Kevin Kaardal Wednesday evening which includes an operating grant of $231 million. That's the same as a year ago.

It includes a balanced budget including revenues and expenses totaling $289 million.

However, Baxter says, there are things that are not covered, which the district will have to cover out of its operating budget.

"It does not cover inflation, it apparently doesn't include any more COVID-19 money, meaning if we have to continue dealing with COVID, that's not covered," said Baxter.

The district received "safe return to class" funding from both the provincial and federal governments to be used during the current school year. That funding amounted to just shy of $11 million which was spent on additional staffing and cleaning time, cleaning supplies and PPE, additional teacher illness costs, remote learning and other costs associated with the pandemic.

"There are issues we know that have been highlighted to due with students mental health. We would love to be able to provide more support to students and staff," said Baxter.

"And, the compensation paid to principals, vice-principals, that's not negotiated and covered, we have to find that.

"As our other staff receive increases, we obviously have to provide increases for those people as well. We have to find that within our budget."

Baxter added the district may have to add to acquire more portables to help alleviate overcrowding within some schools in the district.

She says it costs the district about $250,000 to purchase, and install a potable, money which comes out of the operating budget, not the capital side.

As part of his budget presentation, Kaardal said no COVID funding provided by the province, staffing levels would be adjusted to pre-pandemic levels.

"Any additional staffing required for enrolment growth, online instruction and the opening of H.S. Grenda Middle would be added," he said in his budget report.