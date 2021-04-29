A car has been reported stolen at the Speedy Glass on Springfield

Photo: Contributed

A Volkswagen Golf has been stolen from an auto glass shop in Kelowna according to the Crime Stoppers of the Central Okanagan.

A woman reportedly dropped off her car at Speedy Glass along Springfield Road in Kelowna on the evening of April 26.

Crime Stoppers says sometime between then and the next morning the car disappeared.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2008 Volkswagen Golf with B.C. plate number 820PSL and VIN 9BWEL41J284020983.

The car contained climbing equipment such as a harness, shoes, poles, tarp and a backpack.

If you can help to locate the Golf, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously or call Kelowna RCMP using the file number 2021-24029.