Water Street by the Park chooses architect that designed Manteo

Photo: Contributed

The architects who designed Manteo Resort Waterfront Hotel & Villas is coming back to Kelowna to build the Interior’s tallest tower and surrounding development.

Vancouver-based Ciccozzi Architecture will be the company responsible for Water Street by the Park, which will consist of three towers at the corner of Water Street and Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

“We look forward to working with Orchard Park Properties on such an important development for Kelowna,” Ciccozzi founder Robert Ciccozzi said in a press release. “Water Street by the Park’s lakefront location, landmark height at 42 storeys, incredible views and use of mass timber are all very exciting elements for us as architects.

“We also welcome the opportunity to further define an incredible project in a city whose idyllic lifestyle has captured the imagination of home buyers across Canada.”

Ciccozzi Architecture has won numerous awards over the years from organizations like the Union of BC Municipalities, Urban Development Institute, Victoria Real Estate Board and Canadian Home Builders’ Association. It has worked in countries all over the world, including the U.S., Mexico, Japan, Singapore and China. Ciccozzi also designed Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery’s new wine experience centre.

“Our vision with Water Street by the Park is to create something that the City of Kelowna and the Okanagan will be proud of and to create a unique set of towers and homes that reflect the beauty and vibrancy of the city and the region,” Orchard Park Properties co-founder Anthony Beyrouti said.

“Ciccozzi Architecture’s history in Kelowna goes back 30 years. They recognize how much lakeside living improves one’s mental health and quality of life, and like us, they know that securing a lakeside property of this scale and quality is becoming an increasingly rare opportunity.”