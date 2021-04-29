Lakeview Heights residents warn a dog napper may be on the hunt

Photo: Vicki Escott

Lakeview Heights resident Vicki Escott says she witnessed what appeared to be a white van searching for dogs in her neighbourhood.

Escott says just before 1 p.m. Thursday, she saw a white van driving slowly in front of her house looking closely at her dog pen.

"We have friends staying in our trailer and we have a dog pen for her puppies. These people stopped and looked in the pen," she said.

Escott posted her observation in the Lakeview Heights Community Facebook group and just a few minutes later another resident had a similar story.

"I saw a white van drive past my house around 11:30 this morning on Kerry Lane. Going super slow and intentionally looking at our yard," the Facebook comment said.

Escott says she was able to get a good visual of who was in the van at the time of the incident.

"They are the same ones reported before, (I) recognize the face of the one in the passenger seat," she said.

RCMP have been notified.