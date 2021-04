Photo: Canadian Press

The Lakeside Medicine Centre on Gordon Drive will once again be offering a drop-in vaccine clinic.

The clinic will take place on Sunday May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"No booking is required. We have 300 doses available. The last clinic ran very smoothly, so we figured we'd do it again," said pharmacist Graham Foster.

Foster says the received the shipment early Thursday morning.

The clinic will be providing the Astra Zeneca vaccine.