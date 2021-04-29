Three Kelowna roundabouts will be closed next week for repaving

Photo: Google Street View

Several roundabouts in Kelowna will be closed starting on Sunday for repaving.

For about a week, the roundabouts at Casorso and Swamp roads, Casorso and Benvoulin roads and at John Hindle Drive near UBC Okanagan will be closed between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. for repaving.

The roundabouts will be completely closed during paving hours, and the City of Kelowna is asking motorists to avoid the areas.

The paving work is expected to continue through until May 8, weather permitting. Noise is expected in the area during paving hours.

The roundabout project is one of 35 paving projects the city is working on this year. The roundabouts are between 10 and 15 years old and the work will extend their life another 15 years.