Kelowna golfer earns spot in LPGA US Open for the second time

Photo: Megan Osland

Kelowna golfer Megan Osland continues her climb towards the top tier of golf.

Osland has qualified for the LPGA US Women's Open being held at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

She shot a pair of one-under 71's to finish second at the 36-hole qualifier at Oceanside Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla. The top two at that location qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open, which will be played June 3-6.

The LPGA Women's Open is one of the tour’s four major tournaments and this is her second appearance after qualifying at a similiar event last year in Georgia.

"Qualified for my second US Women’s Open! Can’t wait to be back in the Bay to compete at The Olympic Club in San Francisco in June! Thank you to my sponsor Bothwell-Accurate Co. Inc. for the amazing support!" states a post on her Facebook page.

Osland began golfing at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club before attending San Jose State University on a golf scholarship. She graduated in 2015 and has her eyes set firmly on a spot on the LPGA Tour, "since I started playing golf and becoming competitive my dream has always been to play on the LPGA Tour."

Osland also played the qualifier with a heavy heart after her long-time coach, Sean Richardson recently passed away.

"After a rocky start, I battled back with 10 birdies in my final round to shoot 65 and win. Sean was on my mind all day, and what he texted me just days before he passed was in my head- “trust yourself, you can do this”. I know he was out there with me today," Osland posted after playing in the National Women’s Golf Association’s professional golf tournament in Florida earlier this month.