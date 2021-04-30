Green Pineapple hopes to obtain bylaw changes to open a cannabis store in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Google Street View

Local entrepreneurs, denied a license to open a cannabis retail store in Kelowna due to the luck of the draw, are back for a second try.

In an application forwarded to city planners this week, Krista Lusted and Peter Angle are seeking a license to open a retail cannabis store at 266 Bernard Avenue, site of the current Telus storefront near Mill Street.

In order to receive city approval, council would have to agree to text amendments waiving minimum distance requirements from other licensed businesses and parks.

When establishing bylaws pertaining to the legal sale of non-medical cannabis, the council of the day set setback limits of 500 metres between retail stores and 150 metres from parks.

The Bernard Avenue site in question falls inside both.

In a letter explaining their position, they argue distances are measured from closest lot line to closest lot line, and not walking distance.

Approved sites at 1650 Pandosy and 559 Bernard, they say, are four or more city blocks away. Plus, the zoning rights to both have since been sold, and neither have opened for business.

They also claim walking distances from the proposed site and both City and Stuart parks are within 30 metres of the present bylaw.

They say there is support from the property owner, surrounding businesses and the Downtown Kelowna Association for the application.

Planning staff will review the proposal before bringing it in front of city council, likely later this year.