Kinfolk nation preforms first live online showcase

Photo: Contributed

Kinfolk Nation is ready to hit the stage in their first live online showcase.

From the comfort of your home, sitting on your couch, in bed, even in the shower, you can their performance which takes place on on Friday, April 30 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will be going to ‘Mamas for Mamas’, a local group that offers support for mothers.

“We are excited to introduce the world to the ‘New Jazz'," says artist Trophy Ewila.

“It's a sound that couples stories with organic melodies. We are really blessed to have the opportunity to do what we love even in uncertain times with support from local innovators and artists.”

Kinfolk Nation is an artist coalition documenting the experiences and stories of contemporary Africans/ Caribbeans/ Spirits, and the kindred spirits they cross paths with.

The show will be streamed by local streaming company Unicorns Live.