RDCO advising residents to be ready during emergency preparedness week

Madison Erhardt

Next week marks emergency preparedness week across the country and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan wants you to be ready for anything.

“Emergencies happen any time anywhere and you need to be prepared. It’s easier to have prepared in advance than trying to scramble when you get a knock at the door saying you have got five minutes to leave your home,” RDCO's Bruce Smith said.

Smith adds there are three components to being prepared.

“One is to know what the risks are. We are often — it is wildfires, or floods and high waters, lakes, land slippages, gas leaks — but it could be even a simple as a house fire.”

The second component is making a plan. The RDCO says it’s important to sit down with your family and know how to contact each other in an event of an emergency.

Smith says third it is extremely important to get an emergency grab-and-go kit.

“You need things like first aid kits, prescriptions, medications you might have, phone charger and battery, non-perishable food, clothing because if you are on an emergency alert for at least 24 hours before you are forced from your home you may not be eligible for a clothing allowance under the emergency preparedness situation," Smith said.

A recent event in Kelowna shows just how quickly things can change.

“Last month there was a crane thats integrity was questioned due to a large fire and that resulted in the evacuation of a number of homes, so that was something that probably no one would even think of.”

In the event of an emergency and activation of the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), the latest information will be available online at cordemergency.ca and via Facebook(facebook.com/CORDEmergency) and Twitter (twitter.com/CO_Emerg).

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to sign up for the ‘Central Okanagan Emergencies’ email updates to receive notifications from the program.