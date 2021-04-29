School District 23 staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting today

Photo: The Canadian Press

All staff within School District 23, including teachers, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Clinics for school district personnel are being set up across the district, and expect to begin administering vaccinations to those who want them later today.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to staff 30 and over at clinics being set up in Lake Country, Kelowna and on the Westside.

Staff members under 30 will receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic already established at Trinity Church.

District board chair Moyra Baxter says principals are working with staff in individual schools to ensure they get an appointment.

"They think it may be finished by Monday," said Baxter.

The district has been lobbying Interior Health for a few weeks wondering why they were not included in the vaccination program similar to one which has been ongoing in the Lower Mainland.

"We have argued we are having more cases than some districts in the metro area, and we know the Kelowna area has had quite a few cases," said Baxter.

"So, we have been advocating for our staff to get the vaccination that front line workers are getting."

Baxter says the district is pleased there are now enough doses of the vaccine available to include Central Okanagan staff.

At the present time, there are potential COVID-19 exposures at 15 schools within the district.