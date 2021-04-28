IH confirming exposures at Davidson Road Elementary, Rose Valley Elementary and École Glenrosa Middle.

Photo: Facebook

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at three Central Okanagan schools Wednesday.

An email from Central Okanagan Public Schools said there were exposures at Davidson Road Elementary, Rose Valley Elementary and École Glenrosa Middle.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” the notification said.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.” Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with IH to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

People are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.