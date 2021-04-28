New weekly COVID-19 cases still decreasing in the Okanagan

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by local health area, identified between April 18 and 24.

New COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan continue to decrease, while new data shows other regions across the Interior had ups and downs in their case counts.

The new detailed geographic data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control Wednesday shows 215 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Central Okanagan between April 18 and 24, down from 242 the week prior.

Cases have been decreasing in the region since reaching 288 weekly cases in early April.

To the south, the Summerland region recorded 12 new cases last week, double the cases from the week before, while the Penticton region remained steady, with 30 new cases.

After the South Okanagan region recorded 21 new cases two weeks ago, there were just six new cases in the region last week.

To the north, the Vernon region recorded 36 new cases, down from 41 the week before, while the Salmon Arm area had 20 new cases.

Some regions across the rest of the Interior saw ups and downs in the weekly cases, but Golden recorded 15 new cases last week, up from just three the week before.

As of Wednesday, there are 659 active cases of the virus across the Interior. Thirty-six people in the health authority are currently hospitalized, 20 of whom are in ICU.

The bulk of the province's COVID-19 cases continue to come from the Lower Mainland, but some regions saw decreases last week. The Howe Sound area, which includes Whistler, recorded just 50 new cases, down from a high of 410 between March 28 and April 3. And the Vancouver local health area recorded just 95 new cases, down from 148 the week before.

But in the Surrey area, which has consistently been the worst hit region in the province, 1,760 new cases were recorded, once again a new weekly record.