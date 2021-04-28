Kelowna man penalized $70,000 for personal spending of investors' money

Photo: Glacier Media

A Kelowna man has been penalized $70,000 by the B.C. Securities Commission for using funds raised from investors for personal purposes.

Francesco Servedio collected $3.2 million from investors between March 2015 and July 2017 to develop a blockchain platform utilizing a new cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency, which could be exchanged for bitcoin, was used as a form of payment by a limited group of merchants.

But the BCSC says $480,000 of that $3.2 million was used for personal purposes, something he did not disclose to investors.

Due to the skyrocketing price of bitcoin, Servedio was able to return to investors nearly the full amount of the original funds after the platform stopped operating in 2017.

In addition to the $70,000 penalty, Servedio is also under sanctions for 10 years banning him from a variety of securities and investment activities or promotions.