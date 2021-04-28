CurlBC recognized Kelowna Curling Club manager for his unfailing support of the sport during COVID-19

Photo: Rob Balsdon

The work of the manager of the Kelowna Curling Club has been recognized by his provincial peers.

CurlBC announced Wednesday Jock Tyre has been named recipient of the Judie Roberts Friendship Award, one of three honours bestowed by the sport's provincial body.

"This is quite the honour," said Tyre.

"I worked with Judie on a committee a number of years ago, and it is a privilege to receive an award named after her."

The Kelowna Curling Club is the biggest curling club in the country and, to keep it running during normal times can be a challenge.

To do so in the face of a worldwide pandemic, and after losing three major championships slated for the club and the city, was extraordinary.

The club was scheduled to host the 2020 world mixed doubles and senior curling championships and this year's Brier.

The 2020 events were cancelled outright while the Brier was moved to the Calgary bubble.

"Despite the setbacks, Tyre worked hard to make the 2020-2021 season a success for the Kelowna Curling Club," the release stated.

"When many other curling clubs closed their doors or shortened their season when Covid-19 hit, Tyre and his team adjusted and adapted. The protocols they put in place and the new approaches they implemented kept the club open and allowed the curlers in the community to stay active and stay engaged."

The club was recently transformed into a pickleball venue to bring in some much needed revenue.

“Jock truly cares about the curling club, curlers of any age and all of the people around him," said Tracey Cochrane who nominated Tyre for the award.

"This last year has been very hard for everyone but to be able to fight and work so hard to keep the curling club open and viable in these tough circumstances should be commended. He is a great person who gives so much back. He is a hero in our community and to the curling community as a whole.”