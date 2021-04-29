E-biker describes being hit by vehicle in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

An e-biker was sent flying Tuesday night after he was hit by a car he says rolled a stop sign.

Kelowna resident Evan Farkus said the accident was like was a scene out of a movie. “(The car) came right into the bike lane, hit me and I just flipped right over.”

Farkus said the collision happened just after 7 p.m. on High Road, when he alleges a blue Mini Cooper allegedly rolled past a stop sign and hit him.

“It all happened so fast and I just remember coming to on the other side of the car and then I started to figure out what was going on."

The driver immediately stopped and a young man from the vehicle passenger's side came to Farkus’ aid.

“The boyfriend of the girl who was driving stepped out of the vehicle. By the time I got up and dusted myself off, I saw that the girl was really distressed."



Farkus says he then quickly looked at the bike, which is his mother's, to make sure it was ok.

“I checked the tires right away, they seemed fine. I saw the handlebars were a little misaligned but I know that can be an easy fix.”

The biker says he was quick to tell the driver everything was fine because she was so upset.

“I've been involved in accidents before, I felt really bad. I straightened the handlebars and assured her everything was fine and sent her on her way home to calm down," Farkas said, adding the driver then left the scene.

"After a few moments of collecting myself, I mounted the e-bike only to discover that the handlebars had completely broken and disconnected from the front wheel. There are a few cracked plastics and the bike will not move. I feel devastated about the bike, being my moms and it was something she loves," he said.

Farkus took photos of the bike and shared it on the Glenmore Community Facebook page hoping someone would have information on the driver.

“Within about an hour someone had commented on it and said 'hey, I know who that is and where they live.' ”

Farkas says he immediately drove to the address and once he confirmed it was the driver he called RCMP who met him at the residence. “An officer met me there, just to make the exchange of information peaceful, and start the claim with ICBC.”