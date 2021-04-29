Complaints against e-scooters continue to roll in as the city and rental companies try to educate new riders

Photo: Twitter / @SpringHawes

A sudden influx of e-scooters around Kelowna over the last nine days has led to plenty of confusion, concerns and of course, complaints.

Confusion over how e-scooters are to be properly used, concerns over conflicts between scooters and other vehicles and/or pedestrians have led to a steady stream of complaints when the rules are not followed.

The province gave a handful of cities, including Kelowna, the opportunity to amend bylaws to make it legal for e-scooters to share roadways the same as bicycles are allowed. Those bylaws were adopted a week ago.

Since then, three companies, Lime, Roll and Zip have made e-scooter rentals available. Active transportation co-ordinator Matt Worona says about 150 scooters have been dropped onto city streets by the three companies combined.

Complaints to news outlets, on social media and to the city have followed.

"I think one of the important things to know is this is a new vehicle type we are integrating into the transportation network, and because these services have emerged quickly with about 1,000 rides a day, it means a lot of people are using them for the first time," Worona told Castanet News.

"The people that are riding these are not people we normally see riding bikes or on our bike network. Studies from other cities show these are new riders."

Worona says the area the city is receiving the most complaints and areas they are trying to educate, and correct, are around improper parking, sidewalk riding and users not wearing helmets.

Following each use, he says riders are required to take a picture showing the scooter, and where it was parked. If it is parked improperly, the user is issued a warning.

If it happens a second time, a $10 fine is issued.

"That is across every operator.

"We are getting about 87 per cent of vehicles parked the way we want them, but that leaves a large percentage parked either slightly improperly or improperly enough to be a concern."

As is the case with bikes, e-scooter users are required by law to wear a helmet.

"If you are not wearing a helmet on a bike, e-bike or e-scooter you can get a ticket from bylaw or RCMP through either the traffic bylaw or the Motor Vehicle Act, but we're trying to get ahead of that and make sure there are opportunities for that person to get a helmet, he said.

The companies offering e-scooter rentals are offering helmets through the app, free of charge.

Two of the three are delivering those helmets out of the visitor information centre on Queensway.

When it comes to sidewalks, Worona says education is something they are working on with companies and enforcement agencies to come up with the right solution.

"We want to make sure we choose the ones that actually influence that behaviour without using resources.

"All of the operators have each users email to kind of give them this information over time. We can educate essentially the entire rider base with email blasts over time."

Worona says changes will occur with the program as time goes on, in fact, he says, some have already happened just nine days in.

The city has instituted no ride zones and no parking areas.

"We've added no ride zones in probably 10 plus locations including the Rotary Marsh boardwalk, the Maude Roxby boardwalk. We're added a no parking area near the hospital ambulance bay," said Worona.

"We've done it in areas where we have very tight streets and you wouldn't be able to park a scooter without impacting people."

He says changes like this will be made on an almost daily basis.