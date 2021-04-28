GoFundMe started Kelowna woman suffering from violent vertigo

Photo: Breanne Stobbe

A Kelowna woman is asking for your help so she can stand on her own two feet.

Kira Miron has suffered from a violent case of vertigo since 2019 after she contracted a virus, which has forced her to spend 20-24 hours a day flat on her back.

Breanne Stobbe has started a GoFundMe for her friend and says, "Kira constantly feels like she is on a turbulent airplane. A sensation hard for me to understand but described by her as tipping/ rocking/ bobbing and vibrating, leaving her feeling dizzy and nauseous 24/7."

Stobbe says Kira has exhausted Canadian and American doctors and specialists and is on a two-year waiting list for the Chronic Conditions Clinic in Vancouver. However, she has the chance to travel to Chicago on May 8 for rehab with a doctor who has successfully treated patients with the same symptoms.

The fundraiser has set a goal of $15,000 and as of Wednesday afternoon had raised almost $3,000 of that goal.

The money will be used to help Kira with treatment and living costs during her two-week stay in the U.S., and to help her family while she and her husband are off work.

"Your support, in any way is SO appreciated and does not go unnoticed!"