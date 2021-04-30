Grant awarded to support development of plan to protect Okanagan Lake

Photo: Colin Dacre

Four Okanagan organizations have received a major grant to help protect Okanagan Lake and its watershed.

The Vancouver Foundation is providing $300,000 to the partnership that is developing the Okanagan Lake Responsibility Strategy.

The initiative is a partnership between Okanagan Nation Alliance, the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program and South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program.

The strategy will enhance the ways of caring for, protecting, and restoring the values and interests of the Okanagan Lake shoreline and watershed tributaries.

When complete, it will provide the knowledge and expertise to assist with new land-use planning decisions that support common, consistent, and collaborative approaches to protect shoreline natural areas, prepare for and mitigate climate impacts, and promote sustainable development.

“The partnership is key to the projects' success and holds the greatest potential for finding solutions to complex land use issues. This initiative plans to shift the existing planning processes and outcomes through the support of project partners that include differing perspectives, a collective understanding, and a shared approach to the issues in the watershed,” the RDCO said in a news release.

It’s envisioned that communities across the Okanagan region and all levels of government will benefit from the unique, unified - Syilx led framework.