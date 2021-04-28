Longtime leaders of Kelowna Salvation Army moving on

Photo: Castanet Staff Darryl Burry

It is the end of an era at the Salvation Army in Kelowna.

Local leaders and captains Darryl and Kim Burry are moving to Alberta after receiving new appointments. The couple moved to Kelowna in 2003, with their son, who was just a toddler at the time and another child on the way.

“We’ve since added twin girls to the family. All of our girls were born at KGH and in a few weeks, our oldest daughter will graduate from KSS – so Kelowna is very much home to us,” said Darryl.

He worked for the Kelowna Sally Ann from 2003 until 2008 when both Darryl and Kim were asked to lead the Salvation Army in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. After serving six years on the Island, in 2014 the Burry’s were appointed to return to Kelowna to lead The Salvation Army here.

“Kelowna is such an amazing community. We have been so overwhelmed by the support that we have received over our past seven years here. As we reflect back, we will forever remember how this community has come together to support one another in times of disaster – the summer of 2017 will forever be etched in our minds,” Darryl continued.

“We have loved experiencing the generosity of this community in the Christmas season, and how neighbours have cared for neighbours. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, this community stepped forward to help others – and shattered donation records in doing so. We are so deeply grateful for the wonderful friends that we have made, and we will carry each of you in our hearts forever.”

The Burrys will start new leadership roles with the Salvation Army on July 2 as area commanders, providing coaching to pastors/leaders for those in the Alberta and Northern Territories division.

Majors Mark and Isobel Wagner have been appointed to Kelowna as the new Salvation Army leaders effective July 2. They are coming to Kelowna from Toronto, where Mark is currently a pastor at North Toronto Community Church. Isobel is leadership development consultant at The Salvation Army territorial headquarters.