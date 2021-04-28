Big White delivers big cheque to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Big White

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has received a big boost thanks to the generosity of skiers and boarders and Big White Ski Resort.

Last month, through Big White's TELUS Snowcross Challenge, participants donated $23,650 to the local food bank, and the ski resort added an additional $15,000 to the pot.

“This year has all been about keeping things local, so it only made sense for us to support the local community through the Central Okanagan Food Bank,” said Michael J. Ballingall, vice president at Big White.

“We are so proud to be part of a community that took on the challenge and easily surpassed that. Thank you to everyone who donated during the campaign, and who gives to the food bank at any time of the year.”

Demand at the local food bank has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, demand has gone up by 23 per cent since January of this year.

The $38,650 donation will go to the food bank's Nutritional Improvement Program, which provides seasonal produce, meat, dairy, eggs and weekly snack packs for children to local households in need.

“As a service providing food assistance to two communities, we see first hand the financial strains and effects the pandemic has had on so many people,” said Trevor Moss, CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“Supporting us during a time of so much uncertainty and insecurity, allows families to have food in the house and dinner on the table and that’s something everyone can be proud to take part in.”

The food bank recently played a part in supporting some members of the Big White community. Between March 5 and April 9, the food bank sent 38 food hampers to Big White staff members who were self-isolating due to COVID-19.

“A special thanks to the Big White Community Development Association that worked closely with the food bank to manage a delivery service so those self-isolating could receive the nutritional assistance needed without leaving their homes,” Big White said in a statement.