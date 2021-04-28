RCMP investigating after reports of a man touching himself at a park

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna woman is sounding the alarm after she says she saw a man touching himself while watching kids play at a city park.

The woman posted on Kelowna Alert Facebook page, writing that the incident took place at Rowcliffe Park Tuesday evening.

"Just a heads up to be aware of your surroundings if at the park with kids. Yesterday evening, at the park on Richter and Rowcliffe, there was a man watching and touching himself.”

Police were notified of the incident and called to the scene.

Castanet reached out to Kelowna RCMP who say an investigation is ongoing at this time.