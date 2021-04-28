Traffic stop leads to drugs and weapons seized

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

A routine traffic stop last Friday in Kelowna resulted in a number of illegal items seized.

On April 23, before 4:00 a.m., a Kelowna RCMP officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Casorso Road and Lanfranco Road in Kelowna after witnessing it had failed to stop at a stop sign.

The officer was unable to stop the vehicle, but it was located a short time later abandoned in the 1300-block of Ladner Road.

Before being towed, the vehicle was examined by police, who seized a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a shotgun.

No charges have been laid in the matter and the investigation is ongoing.