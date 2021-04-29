A longtime Kelowna nurse is retiring

Photo: Contributed Pamela Leuhr (right) Candace Dowhaniuk (left)

A longtime Kelowna nurse is hanging up her scrubs after 21 years as a cardiovascular nurse with Interior Health.

Throughout her career, Pamela Leuhr worked at the Kelowna Heart Function Clinic and was matched with several patients in need of education and support through their heart issues.

Michelle Parsons was one of those patients.

Parsons was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and was matched with Leuhr.

"It’s hard to put into words how she’s impacted my life. I first met Pamela when I was 41 with three children and a husband at home. I had just been diagnosed and my life had turned upside down."

"Within days of my diagnosis, I was matched with Pamela for education and support on my medical journey. Pamela has been a beacon not just for me, but for the hundreds of lives that she’s touched for the past 14 years at the Heart Function Clinic and for 21 years as a cardiovascular nurse with Interior Health," Parsons added.

The veteran nurse will be remembered as someone who went above and beyond.

"She knows that healing isn’t just available through medicine, and her immense care for me and my family through that time shows her commitment to her role. She speaks compassionately, loves deeply and truly brings out the best in people," Parsons said.

Leuhr, along with her colleague of ten years Candace Dowhaniuk, will be retiring on April 30.