Interior Health declares outbreak at Spring Valley Seniors care in Kelowna

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care in Kelowna and have suspended all visits.

A news release from IH indicates that one resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is underway and anyone in close contact is being provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Spring Valley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility operated by Park Place Seniors Living with 150 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

The news release says, "Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing infection control and preventive measures. To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits."

Interior Health continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Offering vaccine to all residents and staff.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions: