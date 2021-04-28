City of Kelowna will be offering safely-adapted camps this summer

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is offering parents a way to keep their kids active, and busy this summer.

Full, partial and half-day summer camps will be available through the city throughout July and August for kids age three to 16.

Themes include sports, drama, art, dance and paddling to name a few.

Community and neighbourhood services manager Mariko Siggers says safety protocols will be put in place to ensure the camps fall in line with provincial health orders.

Current restrictions include reduced class sizes, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and mandatory masks when indoors.

“We are pleased to be able to provide safely-adapted camps that are in line with the current Public Health orders,” said Siggers.

“Providing safe ways for children to learn, grow and play is especially important through the summer months, so we are running our camps with modifications in place to keep safety top of mind.”

Registration is available online or by calling 250-469-8800 beginning Monday, May 3.