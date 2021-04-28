Kelowna resident concerned over displacement of disabled parking stalls at mall

Photo: Contributed

A disabled Kelowna resident says he frustrated with Orchard Park Mall after disability parking stalls were blocked off for patio seating.

“I went to the mall for lunch. I often park at the food court entrance if I’m only going to be eating. I don’t want to use up a scooter if I’m not actually shopping. They only have five and are very much in demand. So I go to park in one of the disabled parking spots for the food court entrance and they have been blocked off completely.”

The resident says the stalls were blocked for outdoor seating for the food court.

“I was frustrated so I called the mall asking where the replacement spots were. When I told her I could not make the walk from any other spot, she just told me to go to a different entrance,” he said.

Castanet reached out to the mall for comment and they responded with the following statement.

“As indoor dining is prohibited due to the current restrictions, Orchard Park created a 100-plus outdoor seating area to support our food retailers and create a space for our customers to dine comfortably and within COVID guidelines. In doing so, we had to temporarily close the parking stalls for our physically challenged shoppers at the Food Court entrance only,” general manager Donna Markin said.

"The stalls have moved slightly and will re-open on Wednesday due to a delay in signage,” she added.