The City of Kelowna wants to hear from you on the future of Knox Mountain Drive

Photo: City of Kelowna

What does the future hold for Knox Mountain Drive?

Should motor vehicles be allowed to use the roadway and, if so, under what conditions?

Those are questions the City of Kelowna is looking to you for answers on.

With the roadway closed to vehicles due to COVID-19, the city is taking the opportunity to assess its future use parameters.

In a news release, the city says the review of the roadway is part of a much larger Knox Mountain Park Management Plan.

"It will include a comprehensive review of the park’s ecological status and amenities, and a work plan to guide the park through the next decade," the release states.

In order to get feedback, the city has launched an online public survey.

Responses will be combined with safety analysis, technical road standards, current park usage data and other factors.

Those who complete the survey have a chance to win one of three local gift cards valued at $50, $50 and $100.

Click here to take part in the survey.