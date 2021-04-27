Amazon Prime TV show returns to Big White for 2nd season

Photo: Pinkbike Academy

Reality TV is returning to Big White Ski Resort for a second summer.

Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of the resort, says Pinkbike Academy is back by popular demand, "when they launched this thing it far exceeded their expectations, it went around the world and had tremendous viewership."

The show can be seen on Amazon Prime and will once again feature five men and five women from around the world who will battle it out against each other in a series of riding-related challenges at Big White.

"This year we'll be doubling down on the racing, with our two secret pros setting benchmark times so we can see how the contestants stack up against two of the world's best enduro racers," the show's website says.

The show is a 10-part series and the winner of season 2 wins a contract as an official Monster Energy ambassador, a pro contract with Orbea Bikes and a $25,000 prize purse.

Ballingall says, "it's a huge production" and Big White president and CEO Peter Plimmer is a huge mountain biking enthusiast, so he has a passion for everything biking and wants to make sure that the bike park is as good as it can be.

"We're a young bike park," Ballingall says, but he believes showcasing the park on an international platform like Amazon Prime will help, "cement B.C. and Big White on the world stage."

If you're interested in strutting your stuff, you can send a brief video explaining why you should be on the show here.

