Kelowna  

Students at Casorso Elementary collect thousands of plastic bags

Kids collect 27,311 bags

Students at Casorso Elementary School in Kelowna have been hard at work collecting and recycling plastic bags in honour of earth month.

Grade 3/4 French Immersion teacher Alex Hately came up with the idea to help students prepare for the single-use plastic ban that will be in effect by the end of 2021.

"We decided to challenge every class at Casorso Elementary School to collect as many single-use plastic bags as possible to be recycled,” she wrote.

Students began the challenge on April 14 and by that weekend they had collected over 11,000 bags.

"The challenge ended the following Wednesday and everyone at Casorso had amassed a grand total of 27,311 plastic bags collectively. Seeing the mountain of bags was an eye-opening experience that shed light on the plastic pollution that one community can create, and the students learned a valuable lesson on how they can be eco-friendly,” Hately added.

Hately says she hopes other schools will take on the challenge in the future.

