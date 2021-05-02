173393
Water meter equipment rollout continues across Kelowna

Who's using all the water?

Ever wonder who takes the longest showers in your house?

The City of Kelowna is rolling out water meter equipment to help residents better understand and utilize their water usage.

“We believe in providing our residents relevant and timely information about their water use,” said Ed Hoppe, Water Quality and Customer Care Supervisor for the City of Kelowna.

“Water is a valuable, limited resource shared by all of us, and this upgrade provides the ability to understand and make the most of what we have,”he added.

Over the next five years, the City is working with KTI Utility Services to equip new and existing residential and commercial water meters. Installations began last year in Southeast Kelowna and will continue in May starting with the downtown.

Installations planned in 2021 also include the Beaver Lake Road Industrial area, south Lakeshore Road area, and Southeast Kelowna agricultural customers.

Residents who will be using domestic meters will be notified by mail and will be asked to book an appointment, either online or via telephone, when installation is happening in their area.

Approximately one week after installation, customers can sign up for an EyeOnWater account to check their hourly, daily and weekly water usage and show you who uses the most water in your home.

To learn more about AMI technology and the water meter installation program, visit kelowna.ca/watermeters.

