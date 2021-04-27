The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s season is coming to a close

Photo: OSO

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s shortened 2021 season is coming to a close this weekend with a concert entitled New Beginnings.

The concert will be live-streamed from The Kelowna Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 and will feature small chamber works that celebrate birth, blossoms and renewal.



“Our music for this program awakens a sense of possibility,” says OSO music director Rosemary Thomson.

“From Wagner's very personal celebration of new love, to the gentle blooming of Mahler’s miniature, the unpredictable patterns of Gimon's rain, and the joyous freshness of Nino Rota's chamber symphony. We close this unusual 2021 season with music to evoke spring's promise of hope and new beginnings,” she added.

The program begins with Richard Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, a birthday gift for his wife, Cosima, and a celebration of the birth of their son, Siegfried. Wagner arranged for a group of musicians to premiere this piece in their home, playing it on the morning of her birthday.

The final work on the program is Sonata per Orchestra da Camera (Sonata for Chamber Orchestra) by Nino Rota. Celebrated for his film scores (a total of 150!).

“Richly evocative and alternately between pastoral, spritely, and heroic characters, the Sonata per Orchestra da Camera offers each instrument its moment in the brilliant sunshine,” said OSO principal horn Scott Wilson.

Tickets and information about this concert are available at www.okanagansymphony.com.