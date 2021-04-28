Kelowna family fed up with speeders on Scotty Creek Road

Madison Erhardt

A Kelowna family says they no longer feel safe in the front of their own house after witnessing a car driving by their home travelling well above the posted speed limit of 50 km/h.

Erika McKillop says her son Gavin is traumatized by the incident that took place on Monday afternoon and was captured on camera.

“He freaked out, he was at first afraid of the noise and then reality hit a little bit he was more nervous about the car being that close," she said.

"All last night every time we heard another muffler he was afraid that guy was coming back.”

Video surveillance shows the car blasting up and down the street over the span of a couple minutes.

“Up the hill, it looked like 100 km/h and down the hill, it was at least 120 km/h," McKillop added.

McKillop says speeding is a common problem on road.

“There is speeding all the time. The school is just outside the neighbourhood, so it is all residential. Kids are playing in the area all the time."

June Millius has lived on Scotty Creek Road for 26 years and says it gets worse every year.

“It hasn’t gotten any better. I don’t even bring my grandkids out to play.”

Residents have reached out to the Regional District of Central Okanagan and provincial Ministry of Transportation in hopes something will be done.

“Ultimately I would like some speed bumps in the area and just the awareness for people to slow down,” McKillop said.

RDCO spokesman Bruce Smith says the local area director, Mark Bartyik, is "aware of the concerns" and is looking into "what can be done to try and help in this situation."

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and is awaiting a response.

McKillop says she was able to identify that two teenage males were in the car at the time of the incident.

RCMP have been notified.