B.C. woman says she had a very different experience crossing the border when compared to a Kelowna man fined $3,500

Photo: Contributed A ticket received by a Kelowna man upon return to Canada after cross the border to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

A B.C. woman with dual citizenship says she had a very different experience when crossing the border to get vaccinated over the weekend, when compared to a Kelowna man who was hit with a $3,500 ticket upon return to Canada.

The woman, Julie, who requested her last name not be used, crossed the line on Saturday at Sumas.

With a family member with terminal cancer and being under the age of 40, she booked a vaccine appointment online at a large drive-through clinic in Skagit County.

She drove to the clinic for her 2 p.m. appointment, and headed straight back to the border.

Like David, who crossed on the same day for the same reason at the Osoyoos crossing, she arrived without a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours in the U.S. She was also unaware of the requirement.

But unlike David, she was given a choice. To proceed through the border with the “potential” of a fine of up to $3,500, or to head back to the United States to get a test.

She described the border staff as “very nice,” which is in stark contrast to David, who said Health Canada staff in Osoyoos were “very mean.”

So rather than risking a massive fine, Julie turned around and booked a drive-through COVID-19 test in Bellingham at 5:30 p.m. and had the results by 11 a.m. the next morning.

David tells Castanet he was not given that option, and had he, he would have gladly turned around to get a negative test.

David claims the reason for his ticket wasn’t explained and he was just handed the paperwork, with what he at first thought was a fine for $34.50 — until he left the crossing checked the decimal.

David said he presented his status card rather than his passport at the border and felt racially profiled throughout the interaction. He was shocked at how nonchalantly the Health Canada worker was while handing out such a large penalty and suggested the ticket-writer didn’t have much experience with the situation.

David now plans on fighting the penalty and has contacted his local MP.

Julie, meanwhile, also questions the lack of an exemption to border crossing rules for dual nationals who are making the trip to get vaccinated and are in the U.S. for just a few hours.

“If I tested positive on that COVID test, I would have gotten it in Canada not in the states as I was only down there for a couple hours,” she said. “Also, having to stay down there overnight and wait for the results, I was exposing myself more than I would have if I had just been allowed to cross right back.”

She noted that she also tried to cross back into Canada after she obtained her test but before her results came back at the Peach Arch crossing and was also simply turned around and not issued a ticket.

Like David, she said she made the trip with good intentions.

“This seems like it’s good for my country, I’m going to be one more vaccinated person in the population.”