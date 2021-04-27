Support Local Restaurants initiative needs people to win gift cards

Photo: Contributed

If you know how to like and share a Facebook post, you could be enjoying delicious food from some of Kelowna’s finest restaurants before you know it.

Vantage West Realty’s Support Local Restaurants campaign has raised more than $20,000, which has been used to buy gift cards from Kelowna restaurants. All people have to do is like and share the campaign’s Facebook page to be eligible to receive one of those gift cards.

Everyone wins.

“We want to help save as many small businesses as we can,” Vantage West founder AJ Hazzi said last week.

Those who donate to the cause and share the Facebook page will be entered to win a gift card package from Diner Deluxe, Antico Pizza Napoletana, KRAFTY, Littlest Hobo, Cantina De Centro & Bliss Bakery.

B.C. restaurants have not been allowed to conduct indoor dining since March 29, when the latest round of COVID-19 provincial health orders were issued. Patio dining is allowed, but not every restaurant has such a space.

The campaign will conclude at the end of this week.