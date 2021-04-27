Another local business closes in part due to COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

Another small business in downtown Kelowna has closed its doors thanks to a lack of business caused, at least in part, by COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic restrictions.

Our Footprints Eco Store & Refillery located at 438 Lawrence Ave. quietly closed a few weeks ago. The storefront changed hands about a year ago, previously operating as Farm Bound, but was sold and relaunched as the Our Footprints store, which sold eco-friendly products and refills on staples like shampoo.

Jennifer Norman, owner of Our Footprints located in Kamloops says she purchased the store because at the time she felt like it was a good business move and there were enough similarities between her business and the previous storefront, Farm Bound, which sold subscription boxes of organic produce.

"The location just never worked and then when COVID-19 (and the resulting restrictions) started we tried but it just never got enough foot traffic to justify staying open."

Norman says her Kamloops store is doing well and it just didn't make sense to try and keep the Kelowna store open.

When the location on Lawrence Ave. hosted Farm Bound, owner Jaye Siegmueller had her share of challenges before she chose to sell.

Back in 2019, the store was vandalized and also faced other challenges before it opened, "we were kind of ready to close it down. Jen expressed interest in taking it over, then COVID-19 hit and she said she still wanted to do it."

For her part, Norman says the online portion of her business is still doing well, as is the Kamloops store, "it's a great location and people have been really supporting us."

Jaye Siegmueller echoed those sentiments for her online business as well.

"It's insane. When COVID-19 hit we literally quadrupled our business. It's going really well."